Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels poached a recruit from the Georgia Bulldogs' radar, landing the commitment of Nascar McCoy.

McCoy announced his commitment to the Rebels on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Buford, Ga., he chose the Rebels over Georgia and Michigan, showing his favorability to what Kiffin is offering.

“The grind don’t stop, it just get real. I’m all in for this journey! HOTTY TODDY🦈” McCoy told Fawcett.

Rivals views McCoy as a four-star prospect. He is the ninth-best player at his position, the 18th-best in the state of Georgia, and the 144th-best in the 2026 class.

On 247Sports, he boasts a three-star ranking with an 88 score. He is the 37th-best safety and the 49th-best in the state of Georgia. His composite score of 0.8867 places him 39th at his position, 53rd in Georgia and 490th in the country.

What lies ahead for Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin is showing his recruiting chops by convincing Nascar McCoy to join the Ole Miss Rebels over his home team Georgia Bulldogs.

McCoy had a solid campaign as a sophomore, making solid plays throughout 11 games. He made 38 tackles, three TFLs, two interceptions, and a pass deflection.

McCoy has four games where he racked up five or more tackles. One of his better performances came against Marietta, making eight tackles as Buford dominated their opponents in a 30-3 rout on Sept. 23, 2023. He could prove to be a useful player when he joins the Rebels' secondary in 2026.

In the meantime, Kiffin prepares for his sixth season with the program. He has elevated Ole Miss into title contention status with every year being winning campaigns. Three out of his five years saw him win 10 or more games with the team, proving his worth as one of the best coaches in college football.

The Rebels will look to take the next step by making an appearance in the College Football Playoff, an achievement that would shine bright on Kiffin's resume.