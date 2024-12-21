The No. 6 Penn State football team blew out the No. 11 SMU Mustangs in the first round of the College Football Playoff (CFP), 38-10, which was highlighted by a complete performance on both sides of the ball. As fans were speculating on the weather conditions impacting the Penn State football team, it looked like it didn't affect them at all as head coach James Franklin spoke about the defensive performance.

On Saturday evening, the Nittany Lions would put on a defensive masterclass as they held the Mustangs to a goose egg in the first half which led the team to open up a huge lead early. Franklin would even say after the game that it was “maybe the best performance on the defensive side of the ball that I've seen in a half” according to Tyler Donohue.

The defense itself for the team scored two touchdowns in the first half as part of the electric start which also included 21 points scored in the second quarter. However, there was one player who was a huge standout for the Nittany Lions on defense.

While there was a discussion on who would be the X-Factor on the Penn State football team, it ended up being linebacker Dominic DeLuca who had two interceptions.

Penn State Football's James Franklin on Dominic DeLuca

Franklin would speak about him at length about his long journey to be with the team and spoke about some rule changes in college football according to Lyle Alenstein.

“Dom is just, he's a baller,” Franklin said. “You're talking about a guy who was Pennsylvania Player of the Year, won a state championship on a torn ACL. Gray-shirted to be able to come here, came as a walk-on, earned a scholarship. And what a shame that there may not be more stories like this in college football with the 105 rule, there may, Don DeLuca may not happen at Penn State. So I love Dom and Mom and Dad. I think he's a tremendous example for all of our players on the team. He's got a smile on his face, he's appreciative, he works his tail off.”

“Trusted us when we talked about the positions that we wanted to play him and whatever role we've asked him to do, he's done it 100 miles an hour,” Franklin continued. “So there's a ton of changes in college football, but this is one of these that that I'm struggling with because there's been so many special stories over the years of walk-ons, whether they've earned a scholarship or not, they've been just such a significant part of the game and our history. So it breaks my heart a little bit, that, that you know maybe Dom isn't here. You know, if these rules were in place. So just a tremendous young man, he; ‘s the captain. He's awesome.”

At any rate, the Nittany Lions advance in the CFP and now face No. 3 Boise State on Dec. 31.