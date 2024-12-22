After Penn State made history with a Fiesta Bowl victory over SMU, head coach James Franklin talked about what he looked forward to most in Saturday's matchup. Franklin wanted this kind of moment for his players, per The Daily Collegian's Lyle Alenstein.

“I want them to experience what it's like to win a Big 10 championship and play in that type of game. In that stadium, in that environment,” Franklin said. “Obviously, you know, talk about battling in the country to try and either get a BYE in week one or get a home game. We were able to do that. To Watch Saul leaving the field today, he was taking a moment in his last game at Beaver Stadium. He's played here for nine, ten, eleven years, however long he's been here.”

Franklin revealed it was difficult for Sal Wormley to exit the field for good.

“He didn't want to leave the field. Not an emotional guy. He's emotional. It's emotional for all of us,” Franklin added. “A lot of college coaches I saw this week talking about this is a four-game season; it's not. It's a one-game season with an average of 65 plays on offense, 65 plays on defense, and 20 plays on special teams. And how you value those reps how you value those reps, and how you prepare for those reps. We give you an opportunity to play again. We're a one-game season, and we just extended our season one more game, 65 more plays,” Franklin concluded.

James Franklin's bold defensive declaration after win over SMU

Penn State head coach James Franklin made a bold statement after beating MSU 38-10 in the Fiesta Bowl. Franklin declared it may have been the best defense he's ever seen, per 247 Sports' Tyler Donohue.

“Maybe the best performance on the defensive side of the ball that I've seen in a half,” Franklin said after the win.

Penn State will face Boise State on December 31.