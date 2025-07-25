It's time for fall camp to get going in college football, but the story surrounding Colorado football has been off the field throughout the offseason. Head coach Deion Sanders has been dealing with an undisclosed health issue and has been away from the team while staying back in Texas for most of the summer.

Now, Sanders is back in Boulder with fall camp scheduled to get underway for the Buffs on Monday. Following the first practice of the official season, Sanders will meet with the media in Boulder alongside his medical team and representatives from UCHealth, as shared by Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

While the presence of the medical team may sound the alarm bells for Colorado fans, Sanders seems ready to go about business as usual with the Buffs this fall, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“I’m already back. I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities,” Sanders said per Thamel. “So I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young men I haven’t even met yet.”

Sanders also posted a reassuring message on social media upon his return to Boulder.

“Back and Feeling Great!” Sanders wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Colorado is in a transition period after losing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL, and now Sanders is navigating a new era of his coaching career. With an offseason hampered by this issue, he is already a bit behind the 8-ball in that endeavor.

Still, the former Jackson State head coach has shown that he can build a winner at Colorado and field a team that is capable of competing for a Big 12 title. The Buffs came within one game of a trip to Dallas for the conference title game last year before losing to Kansas late in the season, leading them to finish in a four-way tie for the regular season Big 12 crown.

While the Buffs didn't get into the title game in that tiebreaker, leaving Arizona State and Iowa State to battle it out for a CFP bid, bringing back some of the experienced pieces from that team should give Sanders and company the belief that it needs to have a similar run this season.