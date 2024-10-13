The Penn State football program picked up a 33-30 road win against USC on Saturday, and tight end Tyler Warren put up a historic performance.

Tyler Warren tied the record for the most catches in a game by an FBS tight end with 17, while also going for 224 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was nothing ordinary as well. It was a trick play that involved him snapping the ball, followed by a lateral to Drew Allar, who threw it up to Warren for the score.

The Penn State football offense is a unique one. Warren is clearly the focal point in the passing game, although the Nittany Lions are very good at running the ball. Drew Allar is one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in the country, and he might have had his best game against USC, despite two interceptions, but Penn State often brings in Beau Pribula for specialty plays. The wide receiver group is not particularly strong, which explains why the Nittany Lions run the ball a lot, but Drew Allar undoubtedly has a connection with Warren. He will be the player that defenses focus on when planning to defend Penn State's passing offense.

Penn State football in a good position with huge matchups looming

The win on the road against USC can not be understated for Penn State. On paper, this was one of the toughest games left on the schedule. After a bye week, Penn State will go on the road to play Wisconsin, and the following week will play the most important game of the regular season against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions then finish the Big Ten regular season with games against Washington, Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland.

Penn State will likely enter all of those games, with the exception of the Ohio State matchup, as a favorite. The critique of James Franklin and even Allar, is that they do not perform in big matchups. The Ohio State game is still a huge one, but it likely will not make the difference between making or missing the College Football Playoffs for Penn State. In prior years, a game like that was must-win.

Penn State is among the four teams who are undefeated in the Big Ten. It will be a tight race to make the Big Ten championship game, but everything is going to plan to this point in the season as the Nittany Lions enter the bye week.