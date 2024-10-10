As the USC football team is heading into a must-win game against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions, the goal is to stop them on offense led by star quarterback Drew Allar. With fans locking in their predictions for the integral USC football game, defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn spoke to the media about the matchup against the opposing offense and how impressed he has been with Allar.

So far this season, Allar has thrown for 1,101 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and one interception as the junior signal-caller has led the Nittany Lions to a perfect 5-0 record. Lynn spoke about Allar, specifically singing the praises of his throwing ability expressing that he “has the strongest arm” of any quarterback they have faced so far this season according to On3 Sports.

“He has one of the strongest arms,” Lynn said. “He definitely has the strongest arm of anyone we’ve played so far, he throws the ball really well, especially down the middle of the field. And for a bigger guy, he does a really good job extending plays in the pocket. He’s not a guy who’s just gonna sit in the pocket. We have to do a great job containing him and we have to do a great job staying in coverage downfield.”

After the USC football team's shocking loss to the Minnesota, they are desperately looking for any chance possible to bounce back though it will be tough sledding with Allar and Penn State. Allar is in his second season as the starting quarterback as he was also a former five-star recruit in the class of 2022.

USC football's D'Anton Lynn on dangerous Penn State offense

What the USC football team has to look out for against the Nittany Lions is that they have a new offensive coordinator in Andy Kotelnicki who has been been successful against opposing defenses. Lynn would talk about the offense as a whole and what has made them click thus far in 2024.

“They do a good job of keeping defenses on their heels, just with the personnel groups, with the formations, with the shifts,” Lynn said. “They do a good job of making you communicate and think as much as possible, and then the ball’s snapped.”

Heading into Week 7, the USC football team is running out of time to make their case for the expanded College Football Playoff as was said by ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum. Despite original hype, the Trojans dropped the aforementioned game to Minnesota and one to the University of Michigan which results in Finebaum's opinion that they have one last chance to prove themselves.

“Even though he doesn’t have to travel, that will be Lincoln Riley at Southern Cal. He’s already dropped a couple of games this year, a nasty one last week [at Minnesota], and one a couple of weeks ago at Michigan. And a third loss would essentially, if not emphatically, eliminate this program from the CFP,” Finebaum said.

“That would be considered a major disappointment,” Finebaum continued. “Still a few question marks about Penn State — why are they so high? Lincoln Riley has a quarterback in [Miller] Moss, but does he have the defense to slow Penn State down? I don’t think so.”

The Trojans are 3-2, 1-2 in conference, as they face Penn State Saturday.