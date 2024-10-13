Penn State was pushed to the limit by USC as the No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions made their cross-country trip to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Forced to play come-from-behind football for the majority of the game, Penn State emerged with a 33-30 overtime triumph over the Trojans.

Expand Tweet

Penn State won the game when placekicker Ryan Barker hit a 36-yard field goal in the extra session. Previously, USC placekicker Michael Lantz had missed his 45-yard field goal attempt.

After Barker's kick went through the uprights, the Nittany Lions celebrated the victory over their new Big Ten rival. However, the celebration appeared to go to far when Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins attempted to plant a Penn State flag at midfield. Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin saw the attempt and he ran to the spot and removed the flag.

Planting a flag in the middle of an opponent's home field is seen as a disrespectful act, and Franklin was not having any of it.

Drew Allar and Tyler Warren play key roles in Nittany Lion comeback

Franklin clearly did not want to insult his hosts, especially after his team had such a memorable comeback. In the game, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren caught 17 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. The 17 receptions was an NCAA record for the most in a game by a tight end.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar also had a massive game as he completed 30 of 43 passes for 391 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The Nittany Lions were able to overcome a 20-6 halftime deficit. They were able to tie the game with two quick third-quarter touchdowns, and then the game became a back-and-forth effort with USC taking the lead and Penn State matching the Trojans after each score.

USC was led by quarterback Miller Moss, who completed 20 of 34 passes for 220 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Running back Will Marks had a big game as he ran for 111 yards on 20 carries.