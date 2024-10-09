ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Penn State will attempt to remain unbeaten as they head to Southern California to face USC this weekend. We're live from the Coliseum, and we're excited to share our college football odds series by making a Penn State-USC prediction and pick.

Penn State dispatched UCLA 27-11 last weekend. After a slow first quarter, the Nittany Lions roared in the second quarter and took the lead. Penn State finished 7 for 12 on third-down conversions and finished with 322 yards.

USC lost 24-17 to Minnesota. Initially, it was a tight contest, with the game being 10-10 at halftime. The Trojans led 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Then, Minnesota rallied to win.

Here are the Penn State-USC College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Penn State-USC Odds

Penn State: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -200

USC: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Penn State vs. USC

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State has some expectations as they come into this battle with the Trojans, with added pressure to keep themselves perfect. Ultimately, they need their offense co keep rolling.

Drew Allar has passed for 1,101 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception. Substantially, he will be the one integral piece who must get things going for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Singleton has rushed 53 times for 408 yards for three touchdowns as the lead back. Additionally, Kayton Allen has run 74 times for 367 yards and two scores.

The receivers' room has had some solid production, with two players progressing. First, Tyler Warren has garnered 23 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Harrison Wallace has also tallied 23 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been a significant reason for the perfect start. Substantially, four players stand out. Abdul Carter has tallied 10 solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Zane Durant has added four solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Jaylen Reed has generated nine solo tackles and two sacks. Also, Zakee Wheatley has produced six solo tackles and one interception.

Penn State will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and Allar can continue playing well. Then, the defense must generate some pressure and put USC on its heels.

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Trojans must do more on offense to have a chance to take down the Nittany Lions. Overall, they have not been terrible, but their inability to score in the fourth quarter spoke volumes.

Miller Moss now has 1,398 yards passing, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Unfortunately, he has dealt with some inconsistency issues, as he has four touchdowns and three interceptions over his past two games and only had 200 yards in the last game. Woody Marks has been solid, with 468 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Quinten Joyner has generated 27 rushes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

The receiver room in Southern California is also solid. First, Ja'Kobi Lane has caught 21 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Zachariah Branch has tallied 21 receptions for 227 yards.

The defense collapsed in the fourth quarter last weekend. Yet, they have four players who stand out and must do more. Eric Gentry has generated 18 solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has added six solo tackles and one interception. Mason Cobb has tallied five solo tackles and two interceptions. Also, Kaman Ramsey has added 12 solo tackles and one interception.

USC will cover the spread if Marks can get some yardage on the ground to help Moss. Then, they must avoid the second-half collapse and make the key plays to win this game.

Final Penn State-USC Prediction & Pick

Penn State is 2-3 against the spread, while USC is 3-2. Additionally, the Trojans are 1-0 against the spread when they have been the underdogs. USC is also 1-1 against the spread against ranked teams. Also, Penn State is 1-0 against the spread as the away team, while USC is 2-0 against the spread as the home team. The Nittany Lions are also 1-0 against the spread as the away favorites.

These teams have played each other 10 times. Significantly, USC leads 6-4. Everyone remembers their last game, a classic nearly eight years ago. Memorably, USC outlasted Penn State 52-49 in an epic Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017, in Southern California. Will this battle be just as good?

Penn State has allowed an average of six points over its last three contests, including just 11 points to the Bruins last weekend. Moreover, they even held Illinois to seven points the previous weekend. USC is unbeaten at home. However, the Trojans have not faced an opponent like this at the Coliseum. Their one match with a ranked opponent ended in a three-point loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Consequently, I think that they will give Penn State a run for their money but barely fall short. But the Trojans find a way to cover the spread.

Final Penn State-USC Prediction & Pick: USC: +4.5 (-105)