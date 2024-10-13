Following a 33-30 overtime loss to No. 4 ranked Penn State, USC football quarterback Miller Moss talked about the disappointment in the close loss.

“This [loss] was excruciating just in the manner it happened,” Miller said via Shotgun Spratling on X.

The loss blew many people away. USC football fans flamed head coach Lincoln Riley for his clock management in the fourth quarter. USC had the lead at halftime and the game was tied in the final two minutes of the game. After not using timeouts to establish a likely field goal, Miller threw an interception over the middle of the field.

As overtime approached, USC missed a field goal that allowed Penn State to capitalize and win the game on a field goal of their own. Despite the loss, Miller had himself a game. He threw 20-for-34 with 220 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Overall, Moss played efficient football, taking advantage of holes in the defense.

USC football's loss doesn't fall on Miller Moss against Penn State

Moss played as well as one could've hoped for against a stout Penn State defense. After all, the Nittany Lions only allow 11.8 points per game, the eighth-fewest in all of college football. Even Quinton Joyner's 75-yard touchdown looked to be the slaying of a college football giant. The play-calling by Riley was solid up until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

They got their playmakers in space to do what they do best. With the support of the USC football fanbase behind them, there could've been another fan takeover on the field. The next chance for a possible upset win would be against Notre Dame at home. This loss will sting for USC football, as they had a prime opportunity to solidify themselves in their new conference as a top contender.

As the weeks advance, hypotheticals of what could have happened will persist in the heads of fans and even players alike.