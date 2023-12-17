The Percy reviews are looking positive.

The new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians have gotten good reviews.

It will roll onto the streaming platform and Hulu on December 20th, when the first two episodes will air. Critics, though, have had a peak at the new show — and it's looking like a win, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Reviews of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

First, it's currently Fresh at a 96% Tomatometer. As for what critics say, most of the reviews have been positive.

“Uncle Rick has worked hard to give us something that adheres to the spirit of his original works, something fast-paced and bonkers (in the best possible way) and thoroughly entertaining,” Kayleigh Dray of AV Club said.

Tyler Robertson of IGN Movies review reports, “At times it feels like an overcorrection, cramming in as many details from the book as it can to the detriment of the series' pacing. But at its best, it reimagines the story for a modern audience — and looking good while doing so.”

Belen Edwards of Mashable said, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians felt like coming home. Maybe not every dramatic beat or joke lands perfectly, but this is a series so full of charm and magic and care for the books that shaped me and countless others.”

“Even with the lightning-quick pacing…Percy has plenty going for it. Visually, it's a gem,” Dominic Baez of the Seattle Times said.

Nicole Drum of ComicBook.com review reads, “Some of the best casting ever in a television series, fantastic performances, and even the magic of the visuals and world-building, the series is about as perfect a television adaptation as you can get, as if it's been favored by the gods themselves.”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians is at its best when dealing with Percy's friendships and personal struggles, quickly establishing him as a funny and relatable protagonist,” Gavia Baker-Whitelaw of TV mentioned.

Be sure to check out Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ and Hulu on December 20.