The Knicks can make a DeMar DeRozan trade happen if they put together this trade package for the Bulls star.

The Chicago Bulls are 6-14 on the season, which means it’s time for a much-needed (albeit 10 months too late) fire sale. Zach LaVine is the most talked-about trade candidate, but making a DeMar DeRozan trade might be easier. The veteran guard has a defined skillset that fits in well with almost any contender, and with a $28.6 million expiring contract, he won’t break the bank. If the Bulls do trade the veteran guard, the New York Knicks are one of his preferred destinations. With that in mind, here is the perfect DeMar DeRozan trade the Knicks must offer the Bulls.

As bad as the Bulls have been this season, the Knicks have been almost as good. The team is 11-7 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, as well as into the knockout stage of the In-Season Tournament.

After winning their first playoff series in a decade last season, the Knicks are again good, and with Jalen Brunson and the Villanova-ettes looking even better this season, it is time for New York to put its stockpile of draft picks and middling contracts (and talents) to work in a trade for a veteran that could help the team get to the next level.

This next-level deal to help the Knicks go from playoff team to title contender could be a DeMar DeRozan trade with the Bulls.

DeRozan is a 34-year-old, six-time All-Star who has been through the NBA ringer in 14 previous seasons. He’s not exactly a championship-tested winner the Knicks might want, but his 21.3 points per game is something that would help New York for sure. That makes a deal — as long as it is a perfect deal like this — worth doing.

DeMarr DeRozan for Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and picks

The perfect DeMar DeRozan trade the Knicks must offer the Bulls is:

Knicks get: DeMar DeRozan

Bulls get: Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Jericho Sims, Miles McBride, Knicks 2024 first-round pick, two future second-round picks

New York getting DeRozan makes sense for them because the team could use another veteran presence capable of scoring in bunches when the team needs him to and playmaking for his teammates. The Bulls wing is averaging 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists this season while shooting 45.0 percent from the field, 36.7% from 3-point range, and 81.0 percent from the free throw line.

DeRozan is the type of player who can fit in and help the team win games in the regular season and also take over a playoff game and win it single-handedly, even in his mid-30s. This is the type of vet the Knicks need to get to the next level.

That said, he is 34 and on a one-year deal, so he will likely be a short-term rental at best. The Knicks can’t give up a young potential future All-Star in a DeMar DeRozan trade with the Bulls.

Immanuel Quickley is out as trade fodder in this one, as are the Knicks' first-round picks coming in from the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards. However, New York still has plenty of young players and picks to send to the Windy City to make this happen.

Evan Fournier’s contract needs to be in this deal to make it happen. After that, the Knicks can send several interesting young players to the Bulls along with draft picks. Twenty-three-year-olds Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride headline that list along with 25-year-old Jericho Sims. Then, the Bulls get the Knicks 2024 first-round pick and at least two future second-round picks.

The Knicks have tons of second-rounders coming in over the next few years, so the Bulls can have their pick.

This deal preserves the more valuable picks in the Knicks' stable and provides the Bulls with some young talent that is surplus to requirements for the Knicks right now. Specifically, Grimes and McBride are both talents who are either not playing well for some reason this year (Grimes) or are just buried due to the depth at their position (McBride).

In the end, this deal makes sense for both sides.