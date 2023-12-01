Adrian Wojnarowski said there is "not a market" for a Chicago Bulls-Zach LaVine trade right now despite the rumors

Zach LaVine has emerged as a popular trade candidate as far as rumors are concerned. However, the chances of LaVine actually getting traded received a major update Friday. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said there is currently “not a market” for a LaVine deal, via NBA on ESPN.

“There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now in the NBA,” Wojnarowski said. “That's not because Chicago has not tried to find it and aren't currently trying to find it.”

So why isn't there a market for LaVine? Sure, the Bulls have struggled and LaVine has endured his ups and downs, not to mention he is currently injured, but one would imagine that teams would still be interested in an All-Star caliber player like LaVine.

Wojnarowski explained why there isn't a trade market for the Bulls star at the moment.

“It's a combination of a few reasons,” Wojnarowski continued. “LaVine's contract… but (also) his productivity. I think this is a player right now who… he's out now with a foot injury, he's been in and out of the lineup. I think the question for teams is, how much does Zach LaVine impact winning?”

Wojnarowski said that the best way for the Bulls to find a trade is for LaVine to “start playing well.” That would obviously boost his trade value, and potentially convince suitors to take on his large contract.

Bulls' Zach LaVine dealing with uncertainty

LaVine, 28, is a good basketball player. He hasn't had a great year though, currently averaging 21 points per game on 44.3 percent field goal and 33.6 percent three-point shooting.

Teams appear to be hesitant to acquire LaVine amid his struggles. There would surely be a much more certain market if he wasn't owed over $40 million dollars for the next few seasons (2026-27 player option).

If Zach LaVine is able to start playing at a high level once he returns from injury then a trade will become much more realistic. For now, as Wojnarowski stated, LaVine's market is apparently non-existent.