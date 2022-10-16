The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns

After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.

The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as one of the teams with strong interest in Crowder, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. Marc Stein has also previously mentioned the 2021 NBA champions as a potential landing spot for the vet. The Bucks are currently searching for a player to fill the void left by P.J. Tucker when he fleeced them for the Miami Heat during free agency in 2021.

Now that they’ve got their sights set on another title run, bringing in Crowder seems like a no-brainer. Not to mention he’d be a perfect fit playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and the rest of the crew. So with all this said, let’s now discuss the perfect trade offer the Bucks must offer the Suns to acquire Crowder.

Bucks receive: Jae Crowder

Suns receive: Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen

In this hypothetical trade scenario, the Bucks get a major boost on the defense with an aggressive and versatile defender in Crowder coming on board. His 3-point shooting, playmaking, and rebounding are all attributes that would be a big help to Milwaukee. For the Bucks, Crowder adds a level of tenacity and grit that would be a strong fit playing alongside Giannis, Holiday, Middleton, and Lopez. There’s no question that Crowder would be able to come right in and have an immediate impact as a starter.

This would bump Middleton to the shooting guard spot and give the Bucks a complete two-way starting five. The addition of Crowder would also give them one of the bigger starting units in the NBA. On the other end of the this trade, the Phoenix Suns would be getting a couple of valuable role players who can really shoot the ball, which would be a nice replacement for what Crowder brings to the table.

Between Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen, the Suns would have a pair of well-established wings who would bolster their second unit as Cameron Johnson takes over the role as the starting power forward. In this proposed deal, both teams would definitely come out on top and fill major areas of need.

Whereas the Suns would be able to resolve the Jae Crowder dilemma, the Bucks would be able to fix their current logjam at forward while adding a gritty and tough-minded 3-and-D vet with NBA Finals experience. Granted it may not be the ultimate blockbuster trade of the NBA, but it’d be a good move for both teams.

With one of the most level playing fields in recent memory, every move counts — even the minor ones. Whether or not each party will come to terms and pull the trigger on making this deal happen still remains to be seen. However, if we’ve learned anything in the past, it’s that trades of this caliber happen regularly and most of the time they take place at the most unexpected times. So it only makes sense for the Bucks and Suns to make this swap happen.