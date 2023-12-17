Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP?

The Oklahoma City Thunder only led once (a three-point advantage early in the first quarter) and even found themselves trailing by as much as 11 points against the Denver Nuggets. In the end, however, they were the ones to come out on top thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's heroics.

With just seven seconds remaining and the Nuggets up by one, 117-116, Gilgeous-Alexander took matters to his own hands to deliver the Thunder to victory. After taking the ball to their side of the court, SGA didn't waste time and quickly looked for the best shot for the game-winner. He then fooled Peyton Watson, making it look like he would attack the basket, only to turn around and drain the ensuing fadeaway for the lead.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER WITH THE TURNAROUND JUMPER FOR THE LEAD 🤯pic.twitter.com/KsSZTo0mCp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

There was less than a second left on the clock after that shot, and it certainly wasn't enough for the Nuggets to make something happen.

Sure enough, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's sensational performance and the Thunder's epic 118-117 win over the Nuggets had Oklahoma City fans going crazy. After all, they just beat the defending champions. Not to mention that they continue to be among the top teams in the West, cementing their status as legitimate playoff contenders this 2023-24 season.

“OKC is a problem now and in the future! OKC will be having a long run especially they have loads of assets and draft picks,” a fan commented.

Another commenter said, “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander really the best player in the league. OKC Thunder down the entire 4th quarter and they were able to squeeze this one out. On a night where SGA was struggling by his standards, he was able to make a big steal and the clutch turnaround. MVP!!!”

“We f**king tuff!! Championship coming soon!” an OKC faithful furthered.

A fourth supporter shared, “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP.”

SGA finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. If he maintains his numbers and the Thunder keep winning, it's definitely not hard to see the youngster being in the conversation for MVP.