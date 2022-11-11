Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Bojan Bogdanovic for quite some time. However, no trade has come to fruition. The Lakers were reportedly interested prior to Bogdanovic landing in Detroit with the Pistons. Recent reports from Yahoo Sports suggest that the Lakers could circle back on their interest of Bogdanovic in a potential Russell Westbrook deal.

Yahoo Sports revealed a trade that would make sense from a financial perspective including Westbrook and Bogdanovic. Detroit would need to add Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. The Lakers would need to surrender a future first-round pick along with Westbrook, but the deal would allow LA to add pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Additionally, they would finally be able to trade Russell Westbrook after trying to do so over the past few months.

Bogdanovic told Yahoo Sports that he’s appreciated the opportunity to be a veteran for a young Pistons’ team.

“I used to be like the youngest guy on the team for a while. And now I find myself to be the oldest one,” Bogdanovic said. “So yeah, it’s been a new situation for me, but I’m trying to stay positive and [be] a good mentor to them as much as I can.”

With that being said, he would likely welcome the opportunity to play with LeBron and AD.

The Lakers are looking to make the right deal. Bogdanovic’s ability to shoot from deep would benefit an LA team that has been one of the worst shooting teams of all-time.