Here's how to befriend (or romance) our robotic partner Aigis.

Here is the Aeon Social Link Guide for Aigis in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Aigis, available days, and more, as well as how to romance her.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Reload, the 2024 remake of Persona 3. The Social Link Guide for Aeon in Persona 3 Portable is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Reload Aigis Aeon Social Link Guide

Aigis is located inside Classroom 2-F in Gekkoukan High School and is available every day as long as it's a school day.

The player doesn't need to do anything to begin the Aeon Social Link for Aigis. The Social Link will automatically become available on January 8. Talk to her once, and the Social Link should start. Simply approach her on any other day whenever you want to level up her Social Link.

As with any other Social Links, having a Persona of the Aeon Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive the Charred Screw from Aigis when the Aeon Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Metatron.

How to Romance Aigis

The decision to enter a romantic relationship with Aigis happens when levelling up the Social Link to Rank 9. Additionally, they must trigger the Romance Flags that we will cover later. Otherwise, players will only be able to take the Platonic route. This is required.

Aigis Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Aigis in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, this is a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Aeon Arcana when you spend time with Aigis.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

If you don't mind… I would like to walk home with you. Walk home with her. Go back alone



Rank 2

What about you, <protagonist name>-san? Do you…like it here? I like it here. Not really. I don't care.



Rank 3

How can we make them understand? Just try explaining. I don't think we can.

…… Maybe so. That's not true.



Rank 4

A white, spotted cat… Did you see one, <protagonist name>-san? I might have… No, I haven't.

Being separated from a loved one can be very distressing after all… All right. What a pain…

And I was the one who insisted we search… I'm sorry. Don't let it get to you. We should head back for today. Let's keep looking.



Rank 5

It seems that living is something that can't be done alone. You might be right. That's not true. I don't know.



Rank 6

Did I do something wrong? You didn't call him Joe. No, you didn't. He thought I was your boyfriend.



Rank 7

Was Mii-chan-san happy? I think she was happy. Who knows?

Was Mii-chan-san… grateful to have been born…? I'm sure she was. I'm not sure.

For what purpose… was Mii-chan-san born…? No one can say. I don't know.



Rank 8

If the player plans to romance Aigis, they must make sure to get the Romance Flag here. Otherwise, they will not receive the option to romance Aigis in Rank 9. It will go straight into the Platonic Route.

I was just curious. Sometimes. I'm doing it now. No.

…… I don't mind you being here. What brought this on?

Why are you so important to me, -san? It's love.” (Romance Flag) Because we're friends. (Platonic Flag)



Rank 9

January 31st… You're right. I hadn't noticed.

I love you so much…that I feel like I'm going to break down somehow… I love you, too.” (Romance trigger.) Sorry, but I can't…” (Platonic trigger.)



Rank 10 (Romantic)

There's something only I can say, because I am unable to die. What is it? I don't really get it.

Aigis is gazing at me intently… Nod silently. Gently hold her hand



Rank 10 (Platonic)

Ch-Cheese…! Cheese. ……

Do you like taking photos, <protagonist name>-san? Yeah, it's fun. Actually, I don't.

There's something only a machine with a human heart can do… That only I can do. What's that? I don't understand.



That's all for our guide for Aigis's Aeon Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.