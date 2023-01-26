Here is our Aeon Social Link Guide for Aigis in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Aigis Aeon Social Link Guide

You can find Aigis during the day in Classroom 1F in Gekkoukan every day of the week except for Sunday. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Charred Screw, which allows the fusion of Metatron.

Aigis Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link on January 8. To start it, the player must just need to talk to her on the allotted date.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Aeon arcana with you.

Rank 1

There are no dialogue options for Rank 1 of the Social Link.

Rank 2

“What about you, [Player Name]-san? Do you… like this town?” I like it. +3 Not really. 0 I don’t care. 0



Rank 3

“How can we make them understand…?” Just try explaining. 0 I don’t think we can. 0

“……” That’s not true. +3 That’s true. 0



Rank 4

“A white, spotted cat… Did you see one, [Player Name]-san?” I think I did… 0 No, I haven’t. 0

* Cat Lady: “My stars, really!? Whereabouts might this have been?” Over near the station. 0 Over near the strip mall. 0 I don’t remember. 0

“It seems the old lady will suffer greatly if they remain separated for much longer…” All right. +3 But I don’t wanna… 0



Rank 5

“It seems that ‘living’ is something that can’t be done alone…” You may be right. +3 That’s not true. 0 I don’t know. 0



Rank 6

“Did I do something wrong?” You brushed him off. +3 You called him Kiyoshi. +3 No you didn’t. +3 He saw me as a boyfriend. +3



Rank 7

“Was Mewlie-san happy…?” I’m sure she was happy. 0 Who can say? 0

“Was Mewlie-san… grateful to have been born…?” I’m sure she was happy. 0 Who can say? 0

“For what purpose… was Mewlie-san born…?” No one can say. 0 I don’t know. 0



Rank 8

“I was just curious…” I’m doing it now. +3 Sometimes. +2 No. 0

> Aigis sounds as if she’s trying to convince herself. You’re not in the way. 0 Why this all of a sudden? 0



Rank 9

“January 31st…” You’re right. +3 I hadn’t noticed… 0



Rank 10

“It’s something I can only say because I am unable to die.” What is it? 0 I don’t get it. 0

> Aigis is gazing at you intently… Nod silently 0 Hold her hand gently 0



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link on January 8. To start it, the player must just need to talk to her on the allotted date.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Aeon arcana with you.

Rank 1

There are no dialogue options for Rank 1 of the Social Link.

Rank 2

“What about you, [Player Name]-san? Do you… like this town?” I like it. +3 Not really. 0 I can’t really say. 0



Rank 3

“How can we make them understand…?” We can talk it out! 0 Maybe we can’t. 0

“……” That’s not true. +3 Maybe so. 0



Rank 4

“A white, spotted cat… Did you see one, [Player Name]-san?” I might have… 0 I don’t think so. 0

* Cat Lady: “My stars, really!? Whereabouts might this have been?” Near the station. 0 Near the strip mall. 0 I can’t remember. 0

“It seems the old lady will suffer greatly if they remain separated for much longer…” Sure. +3 Hmmm… 0



Rank 5

“It seems that ‘living’ is something that can’t be done alone…” You may be right. +3 That’s not true. 0 I don’t know. 0



Rank 6

“Did I do something wrong?” He wanted to date you. +3 You brushed him off. +3 You didn’t call him Joe. +3 No you didn’t. +3



Rank 7

“Was Mewlie-san happy…?” I’m sure she was happy. 0 Who can say? 0

“Was Mewlie-san… grateful to have been born…?” I’m sure she was happy. 0 Who can say? 0

“For what purpose… was Mewlie-san born…?” No one can say. 0 I don’t know. 0



Rank 8

“I was just curious…” Sometimes. +3 Not yet… +3

> Aigis sounds as if she’s trying to convince herself. I don’t mind you being here. 0 What’s wrong? 0



Rank 9

“January 31st…” Yeah, huh. +3 Is it? 0



Rank 10

“There’s something only I can say, because I am unable to die.” What is it? 0 I don’t really get it… 0

> Aigis is gazing at you intently… Nod silently 0 Hold her hand gently 0



That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Aeon Social Link, Aigis. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.