Here's how to escape execution during the hot spring event in Persona 3 Reload.

A trip to the hot springs is one of the events that players will experience in Persona 3 Reload. However, the trip is anything but relaxing, as players will find themselves in a life-or-death situation. If you want to escape execution, then you're in luck. This guide will teach you how to survive and escape the infamous hot spring event in Persona 3 Reload. Beware of spoilers in this guide.

Persona 3 Reload Kyoto Trip

For starters, let's talk about when this event is. The second and third years of Gekkoukan High School will head to Kyoto on November 17 and stay there until November 20. During this trip, there are various things to do, such as interacting with the SEES members, buying souvenirs for Ken (who is stuck at the dorm), or talking with your other batchmates. Of course, that's not what you're here for. You're here for the Hot Spring event, which will happen on the 19th.

The event starts with Junpei inviting the Protagonist to go to the hot spring. While this may seem harmless, he plans it so that they will be in the hot spring when it is time for the girls to take a dip. However, things go south when the group (consisting of the protagonist, Junpei, Akihiko, and Ryoji) realizes that the girls who are going to use the hot spring next are their fellow SEES members: Aigis, Fuuka, Yukari, and Mitsuru. The group realizes that this will lead to their demise, and must escape the hot spring without the girls realizing they were even there.

How To Escape The Hot Spring In Persona 3 Reload

There are a total of three choices that players will have to make during this event. Choosing the wrong one will lead to a scene where the female SEES members confront the men, and proceed to execute them. If the player wants to avoid that, then here are the steps they must take.

In the first section, the boys realize that Fuuka and Yukari already suspect that there is someone else in the hot spring. Players can then choose to either hide in the steam or hide by the rocks. Players must choose to hide in the steam, as Fuuka and Yukari will look between the rocks first.

After successfully avoiding Fuuka and Yukari, the group can now either distract the girls or make a break for the entrance. While running straight for the entrance may seem like a great idea, players must remember that Aigis and Mitsur are still near the entrance. Distracting the others is the way to go, so using the rubber duck as a red herring is the way to go.

With the door in sight, the group must now plan their last move: should they wait for an opening, or should they just run for the entrance? Although running for the exit would have gotten them caught previously, it is now the best course of action as the girls are already distracted by the duck. That means that once the choice pops up, the group should just follow the Protagonist's lead and make a run for the entrance.

If the player does this correctly, then it will culminate in the boys alive and well, with the girls none the wiser. If the player fails at any point in this event, however, they will earn the ire of the girls. Players can save before the hot spring event if they want to see what it is like to fail the event, then reload to go through it perfectly.

That's it for our guide on how to escape from the hot spring in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.