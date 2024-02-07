Yes, you can date your senpai.

Here is the Empress Social Link Guide for Mitsuru Kirijo in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Mitsuru Kirijo, available days, and more.

Persona 3 Reload Mitsuru Kirijo Empress Social Link Guide

Mitsuru is located on the first floor of Gekkoukan High School, right outside the Faculty Office, and is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays as long as it is a school day.

To begin the Empress Social Link for Mitsuru, you must have a MAX Academics Rank (Genius). She becomes available on November 20, so you have a lot of time to rank up your Academics beforehand.

Approach her outside of the Faculty office and agree to spend time with her to initiate her Social Link.

As with any of the other Social Links, having a Persona of the Empress Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive a Motorcycle Key from Mitsuru Kirijo when the Empress Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Alilat.

How to Romance Mitsuru

This decision to enter a romantic relationship with Mitsuru Kirijo happens when leveling up the Social Link to Rank 9. See below for the choices.

Mitsuru Kirijo Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Mitsuru Kirijo in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Empress Arcana when you spend time with Mitsuru.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

I need to know the etiquette of this place. Are there any customs I should follow? Slurp the noodles. Add a lot of toppings. Don't let it get soggy. Drink all the soup.

Do you find that… unusual? Very. Not at all.



Rank 2

It's smaller than I expected. Is this your first time? Do you know how to eat it?



Rank 3

Sometimes my own ignorance truly astounds me… Want me to treat you? Why not give it a try?

Maybe he's just maturing… Are you sad? Are you happy?

It's the most peculiar feeling. Maybe you're in love. Maybe you're anxious. It must be sadness.

Sorry to subject you to my thoughtless rambling. Just forget I said anything. I'm rooting for you. I heard nothing.



Rank 4

In just a short while, we'll be looking back on these days with nostalgia. What's next for you? Did something happen?

What does marriage mean to you? It's all for love. It's a social agreement. It's about compromise.

Am l… wrong about this? Do you have a boyfriend? That's a tough one.



Rank 5

It seems a lot of thought goes into the design and construction of a movie theater. …Said the rich girl. Glad you enjoyed it.

She's likely more suited to riding a motorcycle than I am, as well. A motorcycle? You're not suited?

I don't regret it. Even now, I spend my time tuning it whenever I can. What a high-class biker. Let's go for a ride.



Rank 6

…… Looking for something specific? Need some help? Borrowing a book?

…Even if I have to make sacrifices to do it. Did something happen? That doesn't sound good.

This is the best solution for everyone involved… Is it really? I didn't know…

So… I won't run from my fate. Are you sure about this? That's admirable. I'll do something about it.



Rank 7

Or… is that too selfish a request? I don't mind at all. Is that all you need?



Rank 8

Somewhere far away, where no one knows who you are? Yes. No.

Talking to you has become something of an outlet for me. Heh, I'm sure you're sick of it by now. Vent all you want. This isn't like you.

Ah… Keep in mind, this is a what-if scenario. That's up to you. It's not meant to be.

How dare you say that!? Calm down, Mitsuru. Don't insult her father!

Please excuse me. Don't give in. You're sure about this?



Rank 9

I'm sorry for what happened last time. What happened? Don't worry about it. It made me happy.

I just didn't think I'd end up shouting them in public like that. Talk about bold. Your feelings?

…l feel like I'm going to die of embarrassment. I love you too. (Romance) I'm sorry, but… (Platonic)

(Romantic) I've been thinking about this for a while now, but the way you address me… “Mitsuru”? What about it?



(Romantic) Rank 10

I'll be looking forward to it. I'll give it a try. I'm fine with the back.



(Platonic) Rank 10

The battery and tire pressure look good… And I've already changed the oil, so that's fine. Impressive Looks like fun.

When this is all over, let's take this motorcycle and go on a trip somewhere together. Great idea.



Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.