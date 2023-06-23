Peacock is the “King of Staten Island,” at least when it comes to Pete Davidson's comedy series, Bupkis. The streaming service has made a huge announcement regarding a second season.

On June 23, it was announced that Bupkis — a semi-autobiographical comedy series about Davidson's life — was renewed for a second season.

In a statement, Susan Rovner (chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” she said.

She continued, “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added, “Pete, Lorne, and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom. We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.”

Bupkis starred Pete Davidson as himself with Edie Falco and Joe Pesci who played his mother and grandfather. The series loosely told events from Davidson's life and had a variety of celebrity cameos ranging from Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi (who starred in the Davidson biopic The King of Staten Island), Bobby Cannavale, Charlie Day, Eli Manning, Chase Sui Wonders, and Ray Ramano.

Season 1 of Bupkis is streaming on Peacock now.