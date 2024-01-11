Additionally, this season celebrates a new year, with new challenges for the occasion.

PGA Tour 2K23 Clubhouse Pass Season 7 arrives this week, bringing the best rewards from previous Clubhouse Passes. Additionally, this season celebrates a new year, with new challenges for the occasion. Additionally, the developer announced an upcoming eSports tournament to celebrate the WasteManagement Open. Without further ado, let's take a look at PGA Tour 2K23 Clubhouse Pass Season 7.

PGA Tour 2K23 Clubhouse Pass Season 7 Release Date

Season 7 kicks off on Friday ⛳ Hit the greens and earn the best of Clubhouses past rewards from 9 different brands, with Clubhouse Premium and Premium Plus Pass! Play in-game this Friday! Read the full report now: https://t.co/AYgXxNS7qc pic.twitter.com/IixDbJ8d9U — #PGATOUR2K23 (@PGATOUR2K) January 10, 2024

PGA Tour 2K23 Clubhouse Pass 7 releases on Friday, January 12th, 2024. Overall, this newest season brings back the best rewards, new challenges, and more.

Firstly, some of the rewards from previous passes include merch from Malbon, TaylorMade, Footjoy, and Cobra. Additionally, for those purchasing the Premium Pass, you receive merch from brands like Under Armour, Callaway, PUMA, Titleist, and Bogey Boys. Season 7 includes a little something from all six seasons prior.

Like previous seasons, leveling up the season ladder earns you more free rewards. However, purchasing the Premium Pass also earns you additional rewards. Overall, Season 7 provides the best way to earn things you missed in previous seasons.

PGA Tour 2K23 ClubHouse Pass Season 7 Challenges

Season 7 kicks off with a New Years-themed challenge to that begins on January 12th. Overall, players need to tee up and score 20 shots from more than 24 feet away. Additionally, players have just nine days to complete the challenge, in order to receive:

250 VC

Three Epic Ball Magnet Sleeves

Star-Shaped Sunglasses

Lastly, the developer mentioned an upcoming eSports event to celebrate the upcoming WasteManagement Open. The location itself is one of several eSeries events taking place in Season 7. More events, such as the Farmers Insurance Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, or Genesis Invitational, are all coming soon.

Overall, Season 7 feels like a recap season that brings back the best of PGA Tour 2K23. Understandably, it's not as chock full of content, considering the game popularity easily diminished since launch. However, it still feels nice to receive new free content to keep the game fresh. Lastly, feel free to check out the Full Clubhouse Report. We hope you enjoy everything that PGA Tour 2K23's newest season has to offer.

For more gaming and golf news, visit ClutchPoints.