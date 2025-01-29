New PGA Tour 2K25 details on MyCAREER and MyPLAYER have emerged, showing new info on customization, player and equipment progression, and more. Furthermore, the developers shared some details on how the new EvoSwing mechanics make a huge impact to MyCAREER. And with Major Championships now in PGA 2K for the first time, you'll have a lot more to fight for in your career. Without further ado, let's take a look at PGA Tour 2K25's MyCAREER and MyPLAYER modes.

PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER & MyPLAYER – Everything New

A new PGA Tour 2K25 Developer Diary released today, showcasing the new MyPLAYER and MyCAREER modes. Here are some of the biggest takeaways

Player Creation, Customization, and Development – PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER

For those new to PGA Tour 2K, or almost any other 2K sports game for that matter, MyPLAYER is a mode where you create your own player. You can then use that player in various modes, primarily MyCAREER. As the name suggests, this mode follows your player's career from beginning to end. Throughout your career, you'll participate in different competitions, including the three new Major Championships:

PGA Championship

U.S. Open

Open Championship.

But before anything, you'll be able to play around with the game's deep customization suite. In PGA Tour 2K25, you'll be able to customize things like:

Body Types (New)

Heights (New)

Head Models (Increased quantity)

Increased number of hairstyles, skin tones, and facial + skin options

Furthermore, you'll still be able to choose from the five archetypes, but you'll be able to make multiple MyPLAYER builds to experiment with. Overall, the five archetypes include Powerhouse, Technician, Magician, Greenskeeper, and Sculptor. Essentially, each archetype has attributes that match their playstyle. This also affects things like a player's base swing or putting mechanics.

Additionally, the Skills system received an overhaul this year. It adds new dedicated Skill Trees for shot types like Tee, Approach, Recovery, Bunker, and Green.

Lastly, PGA Tour 2K25 adds. new level-up/progression system for Clubs and Balls. By using Level Up Tokens, Fittings, and EvoTools, your equipment won't just look cool, but it will provide benefits that make you play better. The more you use your equipment, the more it levels up. Use Level Up Tokens to upgrade your equipment manually, or keep playing with your favorite Golfs and Clubs to maximize their potential.

Gameplay – PGA Tour 2K25

In terms of Gameplay, the two biggest things to mention are EvoSwing and Perfect Swing.

EvoSwing adds more realism to the gameplay for both Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing players. Overall, the system is intended to better reflect the feeling of swinging and offers feedback across four areas of your shot. These include Contact, Rhythm, Transition, and Swing Path. While your attributes dictate how good you are at certain skills, you still need to put effort into every shot.

Perfect Swing, meanwhile, is a new difficulty setting that reduces the “material impact” of external factors on your swing. Overall, it provides a way for new players to learn the system. Experienced players learning EvoSwing may also want to try this difficulty out just to adapt to the new swing mechanics.

Lastly, PGA Tour 2K25's new Physics system which makes ball movement even more realistic. Furthermore, the new Shot-Prediction System gives a more accurate reading on where the ball is going to land. The best thing about this new system is that commentators will be more engaged, especially in close situations.

MyCAREER – PGA Tour 2K25

Before even beginning your career, you'll get to decide your starting point. You'll have the choice of starting either in the Q-School, Korn Ferry Tour (or its Championship) or the PGA Tour. Once in the PGA Tour, your goal will be to finish in the Top 70 to earn a playoff spot. If so, you'll then be able to compete for a spot in the FedEx Cup.

However, the developers now provided the player with two ways of playing MyCAREER rounds in less time – Dynamic Rounds, and Interactive Simulation. The former lets you play on just a section of the course. In the latter, you hop in and out of a round whenever you want to decide which holes you want to play.

Practice makes perfect, and PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER offers both Training Scenarios and Practice Rounds for you to improve your skill. Completing the former can award you with attribute boosts, as well as XP rate boosts to accelerate your progression. Practice Rounds help you get comfortable with the course you'll be playing on. Furthermore, they offer extra performance boosts if you do well enough.

When you're not competing, you'll be building your personality and popularity. PGA Tour 2K25 MyCAREER adds a new Interview and Conversation system that dictates your player's personality. You don't have to attend interviews, but they offer a way to build your character and their fanbase.

Furthermore, you'll have the option to message other pros to begin rivalries or brands to create sponsorship opportunities. These opportunities will offer rewards if you can accomplish certain tasks, so prepare yourself for a challenge.

As you rise in popularity, you'll earn even more rewards, including VC. This can be used to improve your equipment, apparel, and more. Generally, it's always a good idea to preserve VC for the development of your MyPLAYER.

Interestingly, you'll need to be prepared to face different dilemmas throughout your career. These decisions impact your player's development, as you'll have to make decisions on what to do. Overall, it adds an extra level of depth to the progression of your character.

Another thing to consider during your journey are your quests. You'll receive new quests on a daily, weekly, and seasonal basis. Furthermore, there are more quests based on your Career, Milestones, Challenges, Lessons, OVR, and more. Completing these quests offers rewards like XP and other items to improve your player's development.

Overall, that includes some of the new and exciting updates in PGA Tour 2K25's MyPLAYER and MyCAREER modes. Feel free to check out the full developer diary to see some gameplay and learn more about the new gameplay mechanics. We look forward to trying these new mechanics out when PGA Tour 2K25 launches in February!

Lastly, for more gaming and Golf news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.