2K and Take-Two Interactive's PGA Tour 2K25 has been confirmed, with a Release Date already set. It will be the next entry in the series, following PGA Tour 2K23 which was released back in 2022. But when can fans expect to tee up on the virtual courses? And what new features and improvements can fans look forward to seeing? Without further ado, let's take a look at the PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date.

PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date: Q4 2025

PGA Tour 2K25 has a scheduled release date of Quarter 4, 2025 (October to December). As of right now, we do not know what platforms the game will release on, but we can likely expect to see it on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. The developers did not confirm if the game would release on older generation systems (PS4, Xbox One).

Furthermore, the developers did not yet mention the game's price or editions. For reference, PGA Tour 2K23's Standard Edition cost $59.99 USD at launch. Furthermore, there are technically four different editions of PGA Tour 2K23 that exist (including one Cross-Gen Edition).

We expect to see a “Deluxe” Edition, and perhaps another, which would give you more content to use in-game.

Gameplay

PGA Tour 2K25 will likely feature a similar gameplay experience to its predecessors. Overall, the game's purpose is to provide you a virtual golfing experience that lets you play as both pros and created characters. The game may also add more pros over time to increase the roster size.

PGA Tour 2K25 will also offer a wide variety of modes and ways to play, alone or with friends. Play your standard golf match, or get creative with modes like Topgolf or maybe Divot Derby.

Furthermore, we're curious to see if PGA Tour 2K25 will keep the Course creator feature. This mode allows you to create your own courses and share them with friends online. You can even see other created courses and use them if you'd like.

As we mentioned, the game will definitely offer an online component, where you can face others online. And speaking of online, PGA Tour 2K25 will likely offer a seasonal format. Each season will revolve around a theme going on in the Golf World. This means you can look forward to new events, new rewards, and much more throughout the game's lifespan.

Story – MyPLAYER & MyCAREER

As a sports title, PGA Tour 2K25 likely won't include a narrative-driven story mode with characters, cutscenes, and levels. Instead, like other 2K Sports games, you'll be able to create your own Golfer with MyPLAYER. You can then use that Golfer in MyCAREER, where you'll live out your player's career.

Want to compete with and surpass the likes of Tiger Woods? In MyCAREER, you'll see your MyPLAYER soar up the rankings on their path to being the greatest to ever do it. And with real courses and competitions, PGA Tour 2K25 will offer authentic environments for you to play in. You'll also be able to use your MyPLAYER across other modes as well.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the PGA Tour 2K25 Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and Trailers. We look forward to seeing more as the developers will unveil more information prior to launch.

