Rory McIlroy is looking to get his 2025 season off on the right foot this weekend as he is competing in his first PGA Tour event this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. McIlroy opened his tournament with a 6-under 66 on Thursday at Spyglass Hill, but he didn't have his A-game on Friday as his tournament transitioned over to Pebble Beach.

The current World No. 3 started his day with four birdies on the front nine before battling through a difficult back nine, making four bogeys on the way in to bring him back to even par for the round heading into the par-5 18th. Fortunately for him, he was able to break his cold spell and reach the green in two before sinking a long putt for the first eagle of the day on the closing hole at Pebble Beach.

Expand Tweet

Shortly after McIlroy got done in three on the 18th, Justin Thomas holed out from the right bunker for an eagle of his own to make it two on the day.

The spectacular finish to the round got McIlroy into the clubhouse with a 2-under 70 for the day, which is not a bad score considering the cold, windy conditions on the coast of California. For the tournament, he currently sits at 8-under par and is in a tie for 13th place with a few players still finishing up.

Incredibly, the improbable eagle on the 18th wasn't even the best highlight that McIlroy has had so far this week. On Thursday, he fired a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill as a part of his stellar round. With 36 holes to play, there is still plenty of time for McIlroy to showcase the skills that make him one of the best golfers in the world.

McIlroy is out competing in the first of the big-time events to get ready for The Masters shortly after playing for Boston Common Golf in the inaugural season of the TGL, a simulator league founded by him and Tiger Woods. McIlroy and his team will be back in action on Tuesday against Los Angeles Golf Club. Before he gets to that, he has his sights set on chasing the trophy this weekend at one of the most famous golf courses in the world.