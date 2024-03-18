Bryce Harper is dealing with a back issue with Opening Day right around the corner. The Philadelphia Phillies aren't worried, however. Still, it's never a positive update when a player has missed three consecutive games due to any kind of injury concern. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently provided an update on Harper, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic.
“He’s just got a little bit of back stiffness, and we went on the road,” Thomson said of Harper not playing in recent spring training action. “So I backed him off. He’s been doing a lot of work. A lot of swings. A lot of defensive work. So he just got a little stiff. So we’re just being precautious and just back him off for a few days.”
Thomson said he has “zero” concern about the issue, but admitted this is something Harper has dealt with in the past.
“Yeah, it’s similar, but it’s really just stiffness, so I don’t have any concern at all,” the Phillies manager said of Harper. “He’s going to be ready by Opening Day. He’s going to be playing for sure by the end of the week. So ready to go.”
The Phillies expect Bryce Harper to be ready to go by Opening Day. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how much playing time Harper gets during the final spring training games.
Bryce Harper preparing for 2024 season with Phillies
Harper is set for a major change in 2024. He entered the big leagues as an outfielder but returned in 2023 as a DH after previously undergoing Tommy John surgery. Now, Harper has made the transition to become a full-time first baseman.
It may not seem like a big change, but there is a different kind of rhythm players need to adjust to when switching positions. That is especially true when an outfielder moves to the infield or vice-versa. Of course, Harper has first base experience, but the adjustment still may not be a simple one.
Another Harper storyline that swirled this offseason but has cooled off over the past few weeks is a potential extension. Harper initially signed with Philadelphia on a 13-year deal, but the superstar was reportedly seeking an extension that would keep him with the Phillies well into his 40's.
The Phillies instead placed their focus on extending Zack Wheeler, ultimately agreeing to a contract extension with the ace-caliber pitcher. There is not any urgency to sign Harper to an extension since he's already under contract for years to come.
Bryce Harper extension rumors could end up surfacing at some point, however.
At the end of the day, Harper and the Phillies' primary goal is to win a World Series. Ensuring that Harper is healthy will be of the utmost importance as Philadelphia aims to have a big 2024 season.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Harper's back concern as they are made available.