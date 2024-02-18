The Philadelphia Phillies need Bryce Harper to play a new role. The long-time baseball player is now a full-time first baseman.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a new role this season for Bryce Harper. The outfielder is now a full-time first baseman and he admits it may take a little time for him to adjust to the role.

“I don’t think I’ll move back to right. But we’ll see,” Harper said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. Harper has also been used as a designated hitter in his long-time career. The veteran said first isn't in his top choice, but wants to help the team however he can.

The Phillies need Harper to fill the gap at first base, following some shuffling in their lineup this offseason. Harper has been a consistent part of the team's offense for several years, and will need him to continue producing in 2024. Last season, Harper finished the year with a .293 batting average, to go with 72 runs batted in. Harper also had 134 hits, his best year of hitting production since 2021. Harper has played for the Phillies since 2019.

Philadelphia had an outstanding season in 2023, finishing 90-72. The team however couldn't get past the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Braves took the division with an impressive 104 win season. The Phillies did get some revenge in the National League playoffs, knocking out the Braves before bowing in the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games.

Harper is likely to get his first taste of working first base full-time in spring training. The Phillies start their spring training games on February 24. The team takes on the Toronto Blue Jays in their first outing.