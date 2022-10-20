Phillies manager Rob Thomson speaks out on early pitching plans for Game 4 vs. Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies will hand the ball over to Ranger Suarez for Game 3 of their NLCS clash against the San Diego Padres. From there, it is still up in the air as to which starters the team plans to call on to pitch in the rest of the series.

As it pertains to Game 4, Phillies manager Rob Thomson is uncertain as to just who will start on the mound. At the least, Zack Wheeler will not be making an appearance in the contest.

“No chance, no,” Thomson said when asked on Thursday about the possibility of Wheeler pitching in Game 4.

Wheeler last pitched on Tuesday, as he earned the win in Game 1 of the Phillies’ 2-0 victory against the Padres. The veteran right-hander logged 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball in the game and also allowed a mere one hit. He threw 83 total pitches on the day and recorded eight strikeouts.

While Thomson still has not yet officially announced who will start in Game 4, his decision on this matter is set to come down to one of these three hurlers.

“It depends on tomorrow,” Thomson said. “You can figure it out. It’s either going to be Syndergaard, Gibson, or Falter, I would think.”

Out of these three starting pitchers, only Kyle Gibson has appeared in this year’s NLCS, as he allowed one hit in 1.1 innings pitched in Game 2. On the other hand, Noah Syndergaard has not been called on to start since Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, while Bailey Falter is still yet to pitch in a single inning in the ongoing postseason.

For now, the Phillies head into Game 3 with an eye on holding a 2-1 series lead over the Padres.