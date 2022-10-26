A.J. Brown asks Bryce Harper question everybody is thinking about

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time in 13 years, much in part to the hot bat of superstar Bryce Harper, who has been absolutely tearing the cover off the baseball in these playoffs. The question is, why are pitchers still pitching to him?

Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown, a former draft pick of the San Diego Padres, wants to know the same thing. Via Josh Tolentino:

A.J. Brown: “I don’t know why teams are still pitching to Bryce Harper.”

Facts. Harper is hitting a whopping .419 in the postseason and just won NLCS MVP after going 8 for 20 (.400) with three doubles, two homers, and five RBI. Harper even hit the game-winning bomb in the series-clincher against the Padres, sending Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy.

While the Astros are a favorite to win the Fall Classic, it’ll be interesting to see how they approach pitching to Bryce Harper, easily the hottest hitter in the entire playoffs. This guy is made for the big stage and that was evident in the NLDS and NLCS, showing zero signs of nerves.

As for Brown and the Eagles, they’ll definitely be cheering on the hometown Phils when possible. Nick Sirianni’s squad is also flying high with a 6-0 record, the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL.

Could there really be two titles coming back to the City of Brotherly Love?! It’s not totally out of the question. For now, though, the Phillies are just focused on getting the job done and there is no question Bryce Harper will be a focal point in the World Series.