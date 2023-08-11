The last thing that Philadelphia Phillies fans wanted to see happen happened on Thursday night in their game against the Washington Nationals. Everything had been running smoothly in Philadelphia. Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter in his Phillies home debut the day prior, and the team is sitting atop the National League wild card standings. Then Bryce Harper left the game with back spasms.

It's still a little bit unclear how severe Bryce Harper's back injury is. After he left the game yesterday, he was listed as day to day. There is still no concrete timeline on when he will be back in the lineup, but Harper provided an update on the situation Friday that seems encouraging.

“I feel better today,” Harper said, according to a tweet from Alex Coffey. “We'll see how I feel tomorrow.”

Short and sweet from the Phillies star. It does sound like he is just taking things one day at a time. From what happened in the game, it didn't look like there was anything that he did to trigger the spasms, and that's a good sign. It seems like something that is passing through that Harper will have to deal with for a few days, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious at the moment.

This is obviously going to be a big storyline in the coming days as the regular season is beginning to wind down in the MLB. the Phillies seem poised for a run to the post season, but they certainly need Harper to be at their best. Hopefully he can get back out of the diamond soon and return Philadelphia to full strength.