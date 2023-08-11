Philadelphia Phillies fan, you might want to look away. The Phillies took on the Washington Nationals on Thursday night in Philadelphia, and ended up taking home a 6-2 win to improve to 64-52 and stay 1.5 games up on the San Francisco Giants for the top wild card spot. However, it wasn't all good things and smiles for Philadelphia as Bryce Harper left the game with an apparent injury.

It was later revealed that Bryce Harper was leaving the game due to a spasm in the middle of his back, according to a tweet from Fox Sports MLB. Definitely not what the Phillies were looking for. Harper is one of the best players in the game and a leader of this Philadelphia team.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson spoke on the matter after the game and said that Harper is currently day to day with mid-back spasms, according to a tweet from Todd Zolecki. Hopefully this is nothing serious and Harper can get back to the diamond soon as Philadelphia makes a push toward the playoffs.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

So far this season, Harper has been having a pretty solid year at the plate. He is hitting .293 with seven homers and 38 RBIs, and his OPS is .808. He has certainly been a crucial member of this Phillies team.

Philadelphia likely isn't going to catch the scorching hot Atlanta Braves in the NL East as they are 9.5 games back right now, but a wild card spot is looking likely. The Phillies are 4.5 games up on the Chicago Cubs who are the best team still on the outside looking in. There's a lot of time for things to change, but the Phillies are in a good spot right now.