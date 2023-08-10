The Philadelphia Phillies' top brass are probably all smiles right now after watching Michael Lorenzen make history on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

In just his second start since being traded, Lorenzen fired a no-hitter to lead the Phillies to the 7-0 win against the Nationals. It is just the 14th no-hitter in franchise history and the first since 2015.

Sure enough, Lorenzen and Philadelphia couldn't wish for a better start than that.

MICHAEL LORENZEN TOSSES THE 14TH NO-HITTER IN PHILLIES HISTORY 🚨🔥 pic.twitter.com/uvdqou1oyA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Michael Lorenzen had a total of 124 pitches in the game and tallied five strikeouts. He did throw four walks, but after pitching for the full nine innings, that is still a really impressive number. The fact that no one has done it for the Phillies for more than eight years now speaks volumes of how difficult it is to pull off such feat.

The Phillies acquired Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers at the deadline, with the team sending no. 5 prospect Hao-Yu Lee in exchange. Philadelphia had long targeted the right-handed pitcher as a trade target, and when they got the opportunity to get a deal for him, they didn't hesitate.

Sure enough, the Phillies couldn't be more right with their assessment. Lorenzen has impressed so far with the team. In fact in his Philadelphia debut against the Miami Marlins, he recorded just six hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts in over eight innings.

With the way he's playing, Lorenzen is now expected to play a bigger role for the Phillies in their bid to stay in contention for a Wild Card spot in the National League.