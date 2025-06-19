The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempted to access Dodger Stadium on Thursday morning, but were denied entry by the organization, CNN reports.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots,” the team posted on its official X account. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.”

Photos of government vehicles outside the stadium had already gone viral by the time the statement was released, fueling confusion, concern, and criticism from fans across the city. For many in Los Angeles, especially those in Latino communities, ICE’s sudden presence struck a nerve as federal raids have intensified throughout the area this June.

Although the stadium itself is under team control, the surrounding parking lots are owned by former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. Still, the team’s denial of access to the agents was a clear decision that aligns with growing pressure for the organization to speak up amid ongoing immigration crackdowns.

Dodgers face calls to lead as community tension mounts

The team has historically enjoyed strong support from Southern California’s Latino fan base — a relationship built over decades, beginning with Fernando Valenzuela’s legendary 1981 rookie season. That deep connection is now being tested.

Only one Dodgers player has spoken publicly so far. Enrique “Kiké” Hernández, a native of Puerto Rico, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram condemning the raids and expressing solidarity with the city. “This is my second home,” he wrote. “I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart.”

Singer Nezza made a statement of her own Saturday night by singing the national anthem in Spanish, reportedly against the team’s preference. Her performance coincided with large-scale protests against what critics are calling a “Mass Deportation Program” led by federal authorities. In response, the Dodgers said there were “no hard feelings” and added they “would be happy to have her back.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that the team plans to announce new community support initiatives soon. With tensions rising and eyes on the organization, the Dodgers now face a defining moment that stretches far beyond baseball.