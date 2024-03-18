The Philadelphia Phillies have to be a bit concerned. Bryce Harper, the team's superstar hitter, has missed the last three games of spring training. Reports say that Harper is dealing with a back injury, putting his status for Opening Day in question. Back injuries are tricky to deal with, after all, and Philly would want to exercise caution.
Well, it seems like Harper is ready to go as soon as possible. The Phillies star hitter says that his goal is to return to action by Friday. Harper is being cautious, given that Opening Day is just over a week from now, per Todd Zolecki.
“Bryce Harper said he is not concerned about the soreness in his lower back. He just wants to be careful with Opening Day 10 days away. Harper said he hopes to play by Friday, whether it's a Grapefruit League game or at the complex in Clearwater.”
Back injuries can be pretty tough to handle. The Angels previously saw their star center fielder Mike Trout struggle with back injuries during a season. One wrong move, and it could spell disaster for not only the team, but the player's career. It's no surprise that the Phillies and Harper are being cautious this early into the season.
The Phillies are looking to get their revenge and make it back to the World Series after falling short two years ago. They've consistently had success in the regular season, and they've went on deep playoff runs. Now, all they need is to finish the story.