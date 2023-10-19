The Philadelphia Phillies have been red hot in the postseason so far, and they currently have a 2-0 lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. A big reason for the Phillies' success this season is because of pitching. The team has been firing on all cylinders, but the arsenal of pitchers has done a good job on not putting a lot of pressure on the offense to score, and vice versa. One pitcher that has been terrific for the Phillies is Craig Kimbrel. He has had an outstanding career in the MLB, and he has been great this season in his first campaign with Philadelphia.

Craig Kimbrel has been in the league since 2010, and he started off his career with the Atlanta Braves. He spent three years on the Braves, and he has since spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and now the Phillies. He has had an extremely impressive career as he has a 2.40 ERA, .99 WHIP and 3.9 K/BB ratio. Those numbers are off the charts, and Kimbrel even received a question about his Hall of Fame chances recently.

“There are a couple of guys I think need to get in there before any of us even have a conversation to be on that list,” Kimbrel said in response to the comment, according to a tweet from Anthony DiComo.

That's a humble response from Kimbrel. He's a team guy and always like to give credit to others, and he thinks that one player in particular is more deserving of Hall of Fame status. A reporter asked if he was referring to Billy Wagner with his response, and Kimbrel's answer to that told the story.

“I think you just said it.”

Billy Wagner is also a relief pitcher, and he spent 15 years playing in the MLB. He spent the majority of his career with the Houston Astros, but he also played for the Phillies for a couple of years. Wagner's career came to a close after the 2010 season.

It's hard to know what will happen when everything is said and done, but there's certainly a chance that both Wager and Kimbrel end up in the baseball Hall of Fame one day.