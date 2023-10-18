The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies are currently battling it out in the NLCS, and both teams came into the series in similar spots. Both teams got into the playoff via the Wild Card, and both teams took down the team ahead of them in their division in the NLDS. The Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves, and the Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the NLCS is through two games, and the Phillies have dominated so far to take a 2-0 series lead. The series is shifting over to Arizona for game three, and tickets for the game are surprisingly cheap.

Game one of the series took place in Philadelphia, and the cheapest ticket for that matchup was $467. After the Phillies won that one and then dominated the Diamondbacks 10-0 in game two, you can now get tickets for just $15, according to a tweet from Bob Nightengale. It seems like Arizona fans are beginning to lose faith in their team after going down 2-0 in the series.

While the Diamondbacks have a lot of work to do to get back in this series, it is far from over. We see teams go down 2-0 fairly often when they are playing on the road to start the series, but with the next two games being at home, the Diamondbacks have a fighting chance to claw their way back into the NLCS.

It's not extremely uncommon to see a team erase a 3-0 deficit in a series, but it is very rare to see a team blow a 3-0 lead. In fact, only one team in MLB history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a series: The Boston Red Sox. Because of that fact, the Diamondbacks are in must-win territory for game three.

Game three between the Phillies and Diamondbacks will get going on Thursday at 5:07 ET from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.