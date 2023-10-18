The Arizona Diamondbacks are staring at a 2-0 deficit in the NLCS after being dominated in the first two games of the series by the Philadelphia Phillies, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo opened up about the team's performance as the series shifts to Arizona for Game 3.

“The Phillies are playing their best baseball… and we are not,” Torey Lovullo said, via Bob Nightengale.

That is an understatement. The Phillies took Game 1 of the series by the score of 5-3. The score was closer than that game felt. The Phillies took a 5-0 lead and had Zack Wheeler on the mound. He gave them more than what they needed, and the bullpen closed out the win.

Game 2 was worse, as the Diamondbacks lost 10-0. It was a close game through five innings, as the Phillies had just a 2-0 lead on Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber home runs. That was until the sixth inning, when the Phillies scored four runs to make it 6-0. In the seventh, Philadelphia tacked on four more to make it a laugher at 10-0.

A common theme has been giving up an early lead. Zac Gallen gave up two home runs in the first inning in Game 1, one to Kyle Schwarber and the other to Bryce Harper. In Game 2, Merrill Kelly gave up a home run to Trea Turner.

The Phillies have thrived on the long ball this postseason, and that is usually the recipe for success in the playoffs. Up until the NLCS, the Diamondbacks had thrived on the home run as well on their way to sweeping both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lovullo's team hopes to find itself and rebound in Game 3 at home on Thursday. Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies, while Brandon Pfaadt will be on the mound for the Diamondbacks.