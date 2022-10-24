Dave Dombrowski can claim the GOAT GM title with Phillies World Series win

The Philadelphia Phillies, who were the last seed in the National League heading into the playoffs, are heading to their first World Series since 2009. A big reason for that is GM Dave Dombrowski, one of the best in the game at constructing rosters that are built to contend.

Having previously won pennants with the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and now the Phillies, Dombrowski is the first GM to win four of them and will also make history if he wins his third World Series. Via Bob Nightengale:

“Philadelphia Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski is the only GM in MLB history to win pennants with four different teams and is vying to become the 1st GM to win World Series with three different teams.The Hall of Fame awaits.”

Dombrowski won two pennants with the Tigers during their dynasty days, one with Boston, and then with the Phils. As for rings, he captured one with the Red Sox and another with Detroit.

While we’ve seen Bryce Harper come through on the big stage for Philadelphia as he won NLCS MVP, you also can’t ignore the impact that Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber have had, two players Dombrowski signed last winter to strengthen the Phillies’ offense.

There is no question Philly is going to have a tall task ahead in beating the high-flying Houston Astros, but this team is oozing with confidence at the moment and continues to feed off the energy of their home fans. Whether Rob Thompson’s group wins the Fall Classic or not, the Phillies have exceeded all expectations and Dave Dombrowski has solidified himself as arguably the greatest GM to ever run a big league front office.