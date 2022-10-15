Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto becomes first catcher to achieve insane MLB postseason feat

It seems as if in every MLB postseason, a player manages to accomplish a first in the sport’s storied history. J.T. Realmuto managed to do just that in Game 4 of the Philadelphia Phillies’ NLDS clash against the Atlanta Braves.

In the bottom of the third inning, Realmuto connected on an 81-mph slider pitch from Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh to deep center field. Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was unable to track the baseball down, and it ended up ricocheting off of the wall.

Realmuto wound up hustling around the bases and scored to put the Phillies up by three runs in the game via an inside-the-park home run, which sure left the Braves stunned at what had just transpired.

INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN FOR JT REALMUTO!!! 📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/ZaT5lTIbYc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2022

Overall, Realmuto became the first catcher in postseason history to hit an inside-the-park home run.

J.T. Realmuto is the 1st catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in MLB postseason history, and the 18th inside the park homer overall, per @SlangsOnSports — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 15, 2022

The three-time All-Star achieved multiple other feats with the home run. He became the 18th player in postseason history to hit an inside-the-park home run and was also the first to do so while donning a Phillies jersey.

In the big picture, the Phillies are aiming to close out the series in Game 4 and punch their ticket to the NLCS for the first time since the 2010 season.