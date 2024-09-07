The hits keep coming for the Toronto Blue Jays. In what has been an incredibly disappointing season from start to finish, the Blue Jays just got some concerning injury news about one of their franchise cornerstones.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed that closer Jordan Romano has been shut down for the season after making just 15 appearances before being placed on the injured list due to elbow inflammation in May.

Romano had been throwing in Florida to try and return to the Blue Jays this season, but “ran out of time” according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

Schneider laid out the the rest of Romano's rehab plan in order to make sure he is ready for Spring Training in 2025.

“I think just continuing to keep his arm going, but I don’t think there’s going to be any innings in the offseason,” Schneider said.

That means that Romano will most likely not participate in any Winter Leagues, and his first time throwing in any game-like situations will be at Spring Training in Dunedin with the Blue Jays when pitchers and catchers report in February.

Jordan Romano's Outlook

This is a tough blow for the Blue Jays, but it makes sense that they are not rushing Romano back. The Blue Jays are currently in last place in the AL East and are just focusing on their future right now. If there was any concern at all about Romano potentially reaggravating his elbow or somehow making it worse by trying to return for the end of this season, then shutting that down was the absolute right decision.

Romano has been one of the best closers in baseball the past few years. An All-Star in 2021 and 2022, Roman has had a sub-three ERA in his last three full seasons. With the Blue Jays hoping to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and re-tool to try and get back to the postseason, they will need Romano pitching at 100%.