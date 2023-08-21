Before a crucial series with the San Francisco Giants begins on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies are getting back a lights-out arm in the bullpen. Left-handed flameflower Jose Alvarado is being activated from the injured list, the Phillies announced, with right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz being optioned to Triple-A.

Alvarado has not pitched in the MLB since before the All-Star break due to left elbow inflammation. He's had two different stints on the shelf with the injury in 2023.

When healthy Alvarado has been as dominant as he's ever been on a big league mound this season. He has a 1.38 ERA with 39 strikeouts and nine walks in 26 innings this season, recording six saves. He's the Phillies' top left-handed option out of the bullpen and is likely to be put into a high-leverage situation this week against the Giants.

The Phillies enter this series 2.5 games ahead of the Giants for the top wild card spot in the National League. A series win would give Philadelphia extra cushion in the standings and put them further into the driver's seat for that crucial fourth seed. The top wild card team in each league hosts the second wild card team in a three-game series to begin the playoffs.

The Phillies bullpen has faired well with Jose Alvarado this season, but he undoubtedly makes it better. Philadelphia has the third-best bullpen ERA in the National League. Every game is crucial during this stretch and the Phillies will need all hands on deck if they want to make some noise heading into the playoff push.