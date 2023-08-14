The Philadelphia Phillies implemented a six-man rotation after trading for pitcher Michael Lorenzen at the trade deadline. Nearly two weeks in, the Phillies are 8-5 with their new pitching plan and have seen Lorenzen toss a no-hitter in the process.

There are obvious benefits to a six-man rotation, the most significant being that it gives every starting pitcher extra rest between appearances. Not everyone is a fan of that, including Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Pitchers are all about routine and having an extra day or two can mess that up.

“You’re just not as synced just because it’s more time than what you’re used to,” Wheeler said, via Matt Gelb. “You’ve been doing it for so long that — even if you change it with your mindset — your body is just used to it. So I think you’d rather pitch on four days’ rest at 80 percent and have that feel, rather than 90 percent with an extra day or two. That’s just me, personally. So, I don’t know.”

Wheeler has been a workhorse for the Phillies since he signed as a free agent in 2019, averaging over six innings a start. He led Major League Baseball in innings pitched in 2021. It shouldn’t be surprising then that he wants to get in as many starts and innings as possible.

The Phillies are looking toward the playoffs with this plan, hoping it will allow them to get maximum effort and quality from their pitching staff in October. Zack Wheeler's comments don't seem hostile and he'll do what he can to keep himself in top form every time his number is called. The Phillies hope this plan will give Wheeler several starts this postseason.