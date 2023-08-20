Trea Turner had quite a performance for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, as he torched the Washington Nationals with his bat in a 12-3 victory on the road. Making his performance even more memorable is the fact that he just pulled off an epic feat only five others since at least the last 62 years had accomplished, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Trea Turner is the 6th player to record multiple HR in a single inning off the same pitcher in the Expansion Era (since 1961). He’s the first to do it since David Ortiz in 2008.”

As an additional flavor to his sterling showing at the plate, Turner also became the latest member of an extremely exclusive “revenge game” statistical club in the big leagues since 1961, also per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Trea Turner is also the 3rd player in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to hit multiple HR in the same inning vs a former team. The other two were Alex Rodriquez in 2007 vs. the Mariners and Mike Cameron in 2002 vs the White Sox.”

Turner and the Phillies absolutely pummeled the Nationals in the eighth inning. The game was actually tied at the start of the frame before Turner launched a solo homer off of Nationals reliever Cory Abbott. Several moments later, Turner victimized Abbott again with another solo homer to extend the Phillies' lead to eight runs, 11-3.

Turner has been hitting well of late. Over his last 13 games, he has hit .380 with a .740 slugging percentage and a 1.166 OPS. He will look to keep it going in the series finale versus the Nats this Sunday.