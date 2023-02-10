The Philadelphia Phillies and RP Jose Alvarado have agreed to a one-year contract to avoid arbitration for the 2023 season, per the Phillies on Twitter. Philadelphia improved their bullpen during the offseason and Alvarado will remain a key piece to the puzzle. The hard throwing left-hander is a dynamite option out of the ‘pen for the reigning NL champs.

The MLB offseason is winding down, but there are still moves to be made. The Phillies recently inked INF Josh Harrison to bolster their offensive depth. They will continue looking to add necessary help and agree to contract extensions if they benefit the team.

Jose Alvarado has consistently been one of the most overlooked relievers in baseball. He is underrated due to the fact that he’s never been a true closer. Alvarado has still earned saves, but he’s often split duties in the closer role. For the most part, he’s worked as a reliable set-up man in the 7th or 8th innings.

He recorded a quality 3.18 ERA during the 2022 campaign with the Phillies. The left-hander struck out 81 batters over 51 innings pitched. He ultimately posted a strikeout/nine ratio of 14.3, per Baseball Reference.

Philadelphia has more than enough offense to compete once again this season. Their Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler-led rotation should also perform well. And if Jose Alvarado and the bullpen take a step forward, Philadelphia very well may upset the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets in the National League East.

They will be an interesting ball club to keep tabs on in 2023.