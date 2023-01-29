Fresh off of a National League pennant, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again looking to make a run to the postseason. The Phillies have signed a two-time All Star infielder to help their playoff chase.

Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Josh Harrison, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison has been in the MLB since 2011 and was voted an All Star in 2014 and 2017.

Harrison spent last season with the Chicago White Sox. In 119 games, Harrison hit .256 with seven home runs, 27 RBI and two stolen bases. Over his entire 12-year MLB career, Harrison is a .272 hitter with 71 home runs, 378 RBI and 91 stolen bases.

The Phillies will be the sixth team Harrison has played for during his team in the big leagues. The only thing more versatile than his ability to switch franchises in Harrison’s work on defense. He has spent the majority of his career at second base. However, Harrison has also played third base, shortstop and both right and left field. He holds a career .984 fielding percentage.

In Philadelphia, that versatility will be Josh Harrison’s calling card. The Phillies already have their middle infield in place with Trea Turner at shortstop and Bryson Stott at second. Their corner outfield is filled with Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Phillies

One last-minute move Phillies must make to round out roster

Diego Vergel de Dios ·

Phillies, Mike Schmidt, Robin Roberts, Steve Carlton

10 greatest Phillies players of all time, ranked

Owen Crisafulli ·

Phillies, Scott Rolen, Roy Halladay, MLB Hall of Fame

Scott Rolen’s heartwarming Roy ‘Doc’ Hallday Hall of Fame gesture

Joey Mistretta ·

Harrison will be asked to function as a role player off the bench. He’ll sub in to give guys days of rest and fill in if injuries arise.

He won’t make the Phillies World Series favorites, but he’s a solid veteran addition to a team with major hopes this upcoming season.