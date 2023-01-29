Fresh off of a National League pennant, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again looking to make a run to the postseason. The Phillies have signed a two-time All Star infielder to help their playoff chase.

Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Josh Harrison, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison has been in the MLB since 2011 and was voted an All Star in 2014 and 2017.

Harrison spent last season with the Chicago White Sox. In 119 games, Harrison hit .256 with seven home runs, 27 RBI and two stolen bases. Over his entire 12-year MLB career, Harrison is a .272 hitter with 71 home runs, 378 RBI and 91 stolen bases.

The Phillies will be the sixth team Harrison has played for during his team in the big leagues. The only thing more versatile than his ability to switch franchises in Harrison’s work on defense. He has spent the majority of his career at second base. However, Harrison has also played third base, shortstop and both right and left field. He holds a career .984 fielding percentage.

In Philadelphia, that versatility will be Josh Harrison’s calling card. The Phillies already have their middle infield in place with Trea Turner at shortstop and Bryson Stott at second. Their corner outfield is filled with Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.

Harrison will be asked to function as a role player off the bench. He’ll sub in to give guys days of rest and fill in if injuries arise.

He won’t make the Phillies World Series favorites, but he’s a solid veteran addition to a team with major hopes this upcoming season.