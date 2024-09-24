Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is once again having an incredible season at the plate. He continued his torrid stretch on Monday during the Phillies' 6-2 NL East-clinching win over the Chicago Cubs, and made some history along the way.

In Schwarber's second at bat of the game to lead off the third inning, he blasted an 87 mph changeup from Cubs pitcher Caleb Kilian 412 feet to deep center field for his 37th home run of the season to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead.

That home run gave Schwarber 100 RBIs on the season, making him the first Phillies player to record back-to-back 100 RBI seasons since Ryan Howard, who had 100 RBI every year from 2006-11 per MLB Stats. Howard is one of the best players in Phillies history. For Schwarber to be in the same conversation as him shows just how elite he's been in his three-year Phillies tenure.

With just under a week left in the 2024 regular season, Schwarber has once again shown that he is one of baseball's premier power hitters and an absolute force at the plate.

The Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball all season, and Schwarber has been one of their most important players. While he is not a traditional leadoff hitter who steals bases and hits for a high average, his on-base ability, plate discipline and power make him one of the most effective leadoff hitters in all of Major League Baseball.

Kyle Schwarber's 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies

So far in 2024, through 145 games Schwarber is slashing .250/.367/.488 with 37 home runs, 100 RBI and a National League-leading 102 walks. Since joining the Phillies in 2022, Schwarber has been one of the league's best power hitters. He hit 46 home runs in 2022 and 47 home runs in 2023.

Earlier in September, Schwarber set the MLB record for leadoff home runs in a single-season after he hit his 14th against the Tampa Bay Rays. On Saturday, Schwarber added to his record with his 15th of the season against the New York Mets.

With one of the best rotations in baseball headlined by Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez and a dangerous offense led by Schwarber, expectations are as high as they have ever been for the Phillies to make noise in the postseason. If Schwarber keeps hitting the way he has been all season, the Phillies should be considered one of the favorites to make it out of the National League and contend for the World Series.