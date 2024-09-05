Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has has continued to crush the ball. After hitting three home runs on Tuesday and setting a Phillies record for three-homer games in a single season, Schwarber etched his name in the history books again on Wednesday.

Batting in his usual spot at the top of the Phillies order, Kyle Schwarber led off Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a home run. That home run was Schwarber's 13th leadoff homer of the season, and tied Alphonso Soriano, who also hit 13 in 2003 with the New York Yankees, for the MLB record according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs. Schwarber, who also led off Tuesday's game with a home run, set the record for most leadoff home runs in a season in Phillies history, breaking his previous career-high of 11 that he set last season.

After Schwarber set the tone, the Phillies were able to hold on and beat the Blue Jays 4-2.

With Schwarber continuing to provide a unique blend of power and on-base ability at the leadoff spot, the Phillies have become one of the best teams in all of baseball and are looking like true World Series contenders.

Kyle Schwarber's season at the plate

Schwarber is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career. Through 128 games so far, Schwarber has hit a team-high 32 home runs, has a National League-best 95 walks and is slashing .248/.371/.482. With Schwarber leading the way, the Phillies currently have an 83-56 record and are 7 1/2 games up on the Atlanta Braves and 8 games up on the New York Mets in the AL East.

Schwarber has shown that he is one of baseball's premier power hitters. After hitting 46 home runs in 2022 and 47 home runs in 2023, If Schwarber is able to stay hot at the plate over the last month of the season he could hit at least 40 home runs in three straight seasons.

While Schwarber may not hit for the type of average or have the level of speed that is usually seen from baseball's best leadoff hitters, his ability to draw walks and jumpstart the Phillies' offense with his incredible power has proven to be invaluable at the top of the order.

June has famously been the month where Schwarber has hit the best. But if he keeps hitting the way he has over the last two games, he might just have his best month yet this September.