Kyle Schwarber is feeling it. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder connected at the plate for another home run Tuesday night against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. For those tracking Schwarber's home runs, that's now the fourth game in a row that he hit one out of the park — the longest so far of his MLB career, per ESPN Stats & Info:

“With a leadoff home run today Kyle Schwarber has now homered in 4 straight games, the longest streak of his career. It's his 10th HR on the first pitch of an at-bat this season, two more than any other player in MLB (Shohei Ohtani – 8).”

KYLE SCHWARBER A HOME RUN IN FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES THATS MY FREAKIN LEADOFF HITTER WHAT A BALLPLAYER SECOND HALF SCHWARBS 👀

pic.twitter.com/5a4XWStFD6 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) July 18, 2023

Prior to the Brewers game, Kyle Schwarber hit a home run in each of the final three games of a recent four-leg series at home against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. While he entered Tuesday's game against the Brewers batting only .189 on the season, there's no doubt that he's still a powerful smasher at the plate. According to his Baseball Savant profile, Schwarber is in the 77th percentile in the majors in hard hit percentage, 93rd in barrel percentage, and 86th in average exit velocity.

Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs by a mile, with 26 following his tater in the first inning of the Milwaukee game. That's 13 more than anyone on Philadelphia's roster.

What Schwarber is doing is not going to last forever, but his power surge is a welcome development nonetheless for the Phillies, who are trying to improve their odds of making the 2023 MLB playoffs.