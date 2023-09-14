Of all the stadiums in which the Atlanta Braves would clinch the NL East crown, the team with the best record in the MLB did so at Citizens Bank Park after they took home a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. Nevertheless, outfielder Kyle Schwarber is doing his best not to let that affect his psyche one bit.

Speaking to reporters after their defeat, the Phillies slugger said that while it wasn't exactly a welcome sight to witness the Braves clinch the NL East, it was only a matter of time anyway before they did so, as they entered that contest sporting a 16-game lead in the division. The only thing the Phillies must focus on, according to Schwarber, is how they could play better as they try to follow suit and clinch a Wild Card playoff spot in the coming weeks.

“Did we want it to be on our field? No. But they're going to have to do it somewhere. The focus is on us, still. We're going to keep pushing until the very end,” Schwarber said, per ESPN.

The Phillies, of all teams, know that winning the NL East isn't exactly an indicator of a team's chances of making a deep playoff run. Just last season, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies made it all the way to the World Series (farther than the Braves) despite sneaking into the playoffs as a Wild Card team. They also had the worst win-loss record for any NL team that made the postseason last year. Thus, this team knows that getting to the playoffs is just as important as hoisting a division title, even if winning the division crown relieves the team of some pressure to end the season.

But there are also benefits to being forged in the fire of late-season playoff push. The Phillies learned how to remain composed in the face of adversity, as they had to go through plenty of hoops during their run to the World Series. Now, with 16 games left in the Phillies' season, Schwarber and company will have to zero in on taking care of business the way they did a year ago.