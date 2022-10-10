Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber took to Twitter after the news broke, sending out a 5-word tweet.

Kyle Schwarber said “Let’s go! Thats our guy!” The Phillies slugger is clearly pleased that Rob Thomson, who steered the club to a 65-46 record as the interim manager, will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

But Schwarber wasn’t the only Phillies player to react to the news. Shortstop Bryson Stott also took to Twitter, saying “There he is!!” The team is almost as excited by the Thomson news as they were about securing the Wild Card round win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

And it’s not hard to see why. Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez spoke to the media, revealing what Thomson has done for the players in terms of the clubhouse dynamic.

Suarez said that Rob Thomson lets the Phillies “be themselves” and that the players are “comfortable” because they’re able to do that.

It’s no wonder that Schwarber and the rest of the Phillies are so excited by the news. Now, the club will have to shift their focus to the Braves, who figure to be a tougher test in the NLDS than the Cardinals were in the previous round.

With Rob Thomson pacing the dugout, the Phils will have a chance.