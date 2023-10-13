They say that lightning never strikes twice, but in the Philadelphia Phillies' case, they appear to have caught lightning in a bottle for the second consecutive season. Facing an Atlanta Braves team that looked unassailable during the 2023 regular season, the Phillies took on the challenge and came away victorious, sealing a 3-1 series victory thanks in large part to the timely hitting of right fielder Nick Castellanos.

In Game 4, Castellanos drove in two of the Phillies' three runs on the night in a 3-1 victory, hitting two home runs off Braves ace Spencer Strider and continuing what has been such a hot streak for him in the postseason. In fact, the 31-year old right fielder is coming off another two home-run night in Game 3, coming up huge for his team for when they've needed it the most.

And in doing so, Nick Castellanos achieved a feat that no one else in MLB history, let alone in the Phillies franchise, has pulled off. According to Jayson Stark of ESPN, Castellanos became the first hitter in history to have back-to-back multi-home run games in the postseason. Just to put this achievement in greater perspective, the 31-year old slugger hasn't yet hit two or more home runs in consecutive games in the regular season for his career.

Even the Phillies right fielder doesn't seem to comprehend just yet the gravity of the feat he pulled off, if this awkward exchange with Matt Winer in the TBS postgame interview is any indication.

"Nick, nobody in Major League history has hit 2 home runs on back-to-back postseason games, but you just did. And you guys are headed to the NLCS."- Matt Winer "Where's the question in that?"- Nick Castellanos "There's no question." MW "Thank you for telling me."- NC pic.twitter.com/0e2XjGt5ta — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 13, 2023

Simply put, it seems as though Nick Castellanos has it out for the Braves. His final tally for the 2023 NLDS stands at a .467 batting average (7-15), to go along with four home runs, four runs batted in, and five runs scored in four games — a performance worthy of an NLDS MVP had the award existed. Last year, Castellanos wasn't as good as he was this year, but he still hit .313 and drove in five runs, proving himself as a consistent October weapon for the Phillies.

With a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks awaiting them in the NLCS, it'll be interesting to see if Castellanos can carry over this hot streak as the Phillies try to make it back to the World Series.